Jennison Associates LLC Buys 255,322 Shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 241.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,322 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.55% of Houlihan Lokey worth $16,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORIX Corp USA increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 574.0% in the first quarter. ORIX Corp USA now owns 4,109,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at $18,187,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,231,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,296,000 after acquiring an additional 377,933 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104,036 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 99,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.65 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.09.

NYSE HLI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.56. 4,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,252. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.57.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $250.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.98 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 3,377,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $154,067,615.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.