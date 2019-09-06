Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,189 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Huron Consulting Group worth $18,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HURN. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark set a $60.00 price objective on Huron Consulting Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huron Consulting Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.74. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $44.78 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of -0.07.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.51 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $27,360.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,389.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider C. Mark Hussey sold 11,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $671,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,712.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.