Jennison Associates LLC Grows Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 957,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,636 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $27,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $167,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.65 per share, with a total value of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 50,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,481. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KDP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,395,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,464. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.12. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 1 year low of $22.19 and a 1 year high of $31.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.72.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

