Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 35.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100,938 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $23,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

BLUE stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $103.85. The company had a trading volume of 12,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,882. bluebird bio Inc has a 1 year low of $87.49 and a 1 year high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 8.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.78 and its 200 day moving average is $133.16. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.28.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,158.04% and a negative return on equity of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.91) EPS. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc will post -13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLUE. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $191.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $143.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on bluebird bio to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Maxim Group raised bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.13.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total value of $117,828.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,139.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey T. Walsh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,136,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,460 shares of company stock worth $1,459,187. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

