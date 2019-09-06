Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 320,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $17,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTR. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 340.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Nutrien from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $62.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $51.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,657. Nutrien Ltd has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.08.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.94%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Further Reading: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.