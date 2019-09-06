Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,203 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.70% of EVO Payments worth $18,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVOP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 1,226.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,480,000 after acquiring an additional 379,849 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 47,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

Several analysts have commented on EVOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.05 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

NASDAQ EVOP traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $29.28. The company had a trading volume of 11,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,059. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.82. EVO Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $31.93.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.10 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 362,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,503,450.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $115,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,100 shares of company stock valued at $838,580. 61.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVO Payments Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.