Jennison Associates LLC Sells 11,732 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,732 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.07% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $24,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of LGND traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.84. 2,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,395. The company has a quick ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.87 and a 1 year high of $278.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.09.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.30. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 389.58%. The firm had revenue of $24.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason Aryeh purchased 4,004 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.22 per share, with a total value of $397,276.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,976.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Higgins purchased 1,850 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.45 per share, for a total transaction of $176,582.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 146,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,007,192.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,850 shares of company stock worth $855,499. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LGND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus set a $140.00 target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $131.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.80.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

