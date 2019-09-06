Jennison Associates LLC Sells 34,313 Shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 600,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,313 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.07% of Amc Networks worth $32,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 11.9% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amc Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amc Networks alerts:

In other news, CFO Sean S. Sullivan sold 27,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $1,487,139.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,314.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $273,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,776.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Amc Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amc Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Amc Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

AMCX traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.94. 335,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,942. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average is $56.05. Amc Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $46.31 and a 52 week high of $68.42.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.65. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 127.16%. The firm had revenue of $772.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.