Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,058,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,327,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Nlight by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nlight by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 304,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nlight by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nlight in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Nlight in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

LASR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Nlight from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nlight in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Nlight from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Nlight in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nlight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Martinsen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $30,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

LASR stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.87 million, a P/E ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70. Nlight Inc has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $28.38.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $48.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 million. Nlight had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nlight Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

