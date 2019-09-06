Jibrel Network (JNT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $39,871.00

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $6.58 million and approximately $39,871.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded up 31.6% against the dollar. One Jibrel Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Coinrail and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00037852 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.55 or 0.04383899 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001118 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000114 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

Jibrel Network (JNT) is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,080,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork.

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinrail, Gate.io, Bibox, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jibrel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jibrel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.