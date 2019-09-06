Jie Li Acquires 6,000 Shares of Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) Stock

Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) CFO Jie Li bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $11,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,044 shares in the company, valued at $230,080.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RIVE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.00. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,358. The company has a market cap of $91.68 million and a PE ratio of 12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Riverview Financial Co. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $14.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.34.

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.37 million during the quarter. Riverview Financial had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 7.24%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Riverview Financial by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Riverview Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Riverview Financial by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 63,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Southside Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Riverview Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 68,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Riverview Financial by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 317,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 35,559 shares in the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riverview Financial

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and noninterest bearing deposits; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes.

