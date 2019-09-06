JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading 0.4% Higher

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.57, 68,448 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 786,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Roth Capital set a $24.00 price objective on JinkoSolar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $652.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.91.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

