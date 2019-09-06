Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.4% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ remained flat at $$128.58 on Friday. 1,468,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,420,775. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.99. The company has a market capitalization of $340.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.19.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

In related news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.68 per share, with a total value of $419,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.60.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

