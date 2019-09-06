JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €8.25 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.25 ($9.59) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.20 ($10.70) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €8.80 ($10.23) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.40 ($10.93) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.65) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €8.64 ($10.04).

ETR:AT1 opened at €7.20 ($8.37) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.90, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.42. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion and a PE ratio of 5.36. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €6.98 ($8.12) and a 52-week high of €7.95 ($9.24).

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

