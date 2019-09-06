JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Price Target to $47.00

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 price target on Wyndham Destinations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura boosted their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Wyndham Destinations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.96.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Shares of Wyndham Destinations stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.41. 30,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,535. Wyndham Destinations has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $49.75. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.22.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 90.37% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Wyndham Destinations’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.16 per share, with a total value of $200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Noah Brodsky sold 7,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $346,921.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYND. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,649,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter valued at about $615,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,474,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.