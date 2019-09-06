JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $50.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CIEN. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Ciena to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

NYSE CIEN traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.06. The company had a trading volume of 221,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,384. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ciena has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $46.78. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day moving average is $40.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Ciena had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $960.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $41,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,505 shares of company stock worth $4,114,587 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

