JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343,480 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $13,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1,229.3% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GBCI stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $39.38. 1,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,122. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.84 and a twelve month high of $47.67.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $151.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

