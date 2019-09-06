JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $15.34 Million Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 89,996 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $15,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,493,000 after purchasing an additional 56,685 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 306.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,085.2% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.45.

Shares of BLMN stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 25,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,585. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 105.54% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.