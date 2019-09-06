JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $16.59 Million Stock Position in Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,969,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,017 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Atlantic Power worth $16,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 26,166 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 60,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 61.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AT. ValuEngine cut Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

NYSE AT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,451. The company has a market capitalization of $259.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. Atlantic Power Corp has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $3.02.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter. Atlantic Power had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 686.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Power Corp will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

