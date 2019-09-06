JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 451,506 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 50,167.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 452,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451,506 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.82% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $14,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 3,196.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,781,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,939 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,295,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 1st quarter worth $18,296,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 1st quarter worth $12,754,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $11,539,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KSA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,974. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.88.

