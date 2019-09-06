JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 21,974 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,517 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $14,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,779,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,238,602,000 after buying an additional 312,390 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,084,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,774,000 after purchasing an additional 34,085 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in ANSYS by 6.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,133,000 after purchasing an additional 66,077 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in ANSYS by 49.2% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 941,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,958,000 after purchasing an additional 310,181 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in ANSYS by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 696,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.22.

ANSS stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.93. 5,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,001. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.80 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.26 and its 200 day moving average is $194.08.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $370.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.