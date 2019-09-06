Karl Watson Buys 10,000 Shares of Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) Stock

Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) CEO Karl Watson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Karl Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Forterra alerts:

On Friday, August 9th, Karl Watson bought 65,200 shares of Forterra stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $452,488.00.

NASDAQ FRTA traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.94. 150,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,813. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $370.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.20. Forterra Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $410.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.54 million. Forterra had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.23%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

FRTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.25 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Forterra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Forterra by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Forterra by 29.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Forterra by 4.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forterra by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forterra in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.