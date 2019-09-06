Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KPTI. Wedbush increased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.32.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.54. The company had a trading volume of 30,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,791. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.26. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 2,138.80%. The company had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $18,859,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $15,552,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 311.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 683,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 517,464 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 413,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases.

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

