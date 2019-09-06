Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Acquires 992 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,134 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPR. FMR LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,959,794 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $453,553,000 after buying an additional 6,994,567 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 347.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,946,057 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $156,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,023 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,401,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 28.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,326,188 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $169,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,774 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,841,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry stock traded up $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $22.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,712,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.22. Tapestry Inc has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $51.29.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Standpoint Research upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

In other Tapestry news, Director Annabelle Yu Long sold 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $93,414.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

