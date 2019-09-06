Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $355,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 144.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $356,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 181.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 14,630 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

VCIT traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.45. 2,064,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,554. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.95 and a 1 year high of $92.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.261 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.