Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,138 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 9,721.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, VP Gregory E. Salyers purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $36,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory H. Trepp purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $70,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HBB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,837. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.64. The company has a market cap of $193.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $148.43 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 33.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

