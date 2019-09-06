Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 12,364 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 29.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,364 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 40.6% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 208.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 361.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 14.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Astec Industries stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.59. The company had a trading volume of 90,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,264. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $644.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.47. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $304.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.96 million. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. Astec Industries’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

ASTE has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In related news, insider Jaco Van Der Merwe acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,579 shares in the company, valued at $184,212. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen C. Anderson acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $61,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

