Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 23,618 Shares of Entegra Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ENFC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Entegra Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ENFC) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,319 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,618 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of Entegra Financial worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Entegra Financial by 2,053.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Entegra Financial by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Entegra Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Entegra Financial by 11,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegra Financial by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENFC traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.08. 35,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,101. Entegra Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.75.

Entegra Financial (NASDAQ:ENFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.23). Entegra Financial had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $13.29 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Entegra Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegra Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

About Entegra Financial

Entegra Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Entegra Bank that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

