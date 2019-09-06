Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Takes $1.47 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 164.7% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.73. 1,144,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,418. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.42 and a 12-month high of $115.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.33.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.2223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.