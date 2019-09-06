Kew Media Group (TSE:KEW) Trading Down 0.5%

Kew Media Group Inc (TSE:KEW) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.12 and last traded at C$6.12, approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 12,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.04. The company has a market capitalization of $84.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.27.

Kew Media Group (TSE:KEW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$69.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$54.73 million.

Kew Media Group Company Profile (TSE:KEW)

Kew Media Group Inc operates as an independent content production company. It develops, produces, and distributes multiplatform, mass-audience, and returnable content in various genres, including factual, reality, lifestyle, drama, comedy, and documentary. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

