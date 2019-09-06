KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given a $19.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 target price on KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.74 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KEY. Robert W. Baird upgraded KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered KeyCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wood & Company restated an average rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Nomura set a $18.00 price objective on KeyCorp and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.78.

NYSE KEY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.80. 9,037,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,917,308. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $21.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.77%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $1,825,981.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,663.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $225,046.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

