KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Gap Up to $16.40

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.04, but opened at $16.40. KeyCorp shares last traded at $17.04, with a volume of 9,964,313 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KeyCorp from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura set a $18.00 target price on KeyCorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 target price on KeyCorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wood & Company restated an “average” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $1,825,981.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,663.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $225,046.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 55,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,672,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,284,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,989,000 after acquiring an additional 767,195 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

