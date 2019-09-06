KeyCorp Reiterates $125.00 Price Target for Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) has been assigned a $125.00 target price by analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.80% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PII. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Polaris Industries from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Polaris Industries to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.85.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

PII traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,261,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,529. Polaris Industries has a fifty-two week low of $70.27 and a fifty-two week high of $112.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.18 and its 200-day moving average is $88.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Polaris Industries will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris Industries in the second quarter valued at $34,602,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris Industries in the second quarter valued at $29,961,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 7,433.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 288,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after acquiring an additional 284,399 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 353.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,987,000 after acquiring an additional 221,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,135,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,703,000 after acquiring an additional 189,995 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.