Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $14,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,673,000 after purchasing an additional 70,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,994,000 after purchasing an additional 871,373 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.38. 54,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,135. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $53.21 and a 1 year high of $101.58.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Mark Pierpoint sold 14,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,394,208.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jay Alexander sold 18,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $1,698,478.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,499 shares of company stock worth $3,343,743 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.11.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

