Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci Sells 26,839 Shares of Stock

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $3,788,861.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,805.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $138.79. 656,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,147. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $100.32 and a one year high of $143.16. The company has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.53 and a 200 day moving average of $129.99.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,135,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,390,000 after buying an additional 308,810 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 585,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,562,000 after buying an additional 41,220 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.20.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.