King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,880 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.45% of Cintas worth $110,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 21.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,722,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,345,000 after acquiring an additional 475,757 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,196,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,972,000 after acquiring an additional 66,402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 336.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 653,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,061,000 after acquiring an additional 503,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cintas from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 price target (up from $261.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.44.

In other news, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,274,741.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,053 shares in the company, valued at $18,008,331.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,401,224.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 127,624 shares in the company, valued at $33,283,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.24. 17,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,925. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.55 and its 200-day moving average is $229.36. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $155.98 and a 12 month high of $270.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

