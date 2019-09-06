King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 21,499 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 776,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,499 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $134,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.74. 7,944,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,481,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $185.68. The company has a market cap of $360.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

In related news, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Visa to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.57.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.