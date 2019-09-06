King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 481 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $33,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,270,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,313 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,355,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,732,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $320,051,000 after acquiring an additional 713,027 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Accenture by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,338,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $235,659,000 after acquiring an additional 557,879 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in Accenture by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 861,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $151,698,000 after acquiring an additional 468,941 shares during the period. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.35, for a total value of $372,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at $14,393,674. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total transaction of $605,045.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,918.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,328 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.13. 121,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,931. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.17. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $132.63 and a 1 year high of $200.68. The stock has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.38.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.