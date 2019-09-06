King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $78.27 Million Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 932,324 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,792 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Nike worth $78,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Nike by 1.8% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 13,980 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 27.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,943,374,000 after buying an additional 4,908,916 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 33.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 9.3% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its stake in Nike by 2.7% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 42,415 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $9,378,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $2,036,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,894.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,637 shares of company stock worth $16,767,237 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.39.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $88.69. 3,620,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,431,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.61 and its 200 day moving average is $84.62. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $66.53 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $135.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

