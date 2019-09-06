King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,720,770 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises about 1.2% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.30% of EOG Resources worth $160,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $1,271,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in EOG Resources by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 7,773 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 13.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,862 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 48,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Foresters Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 53.8% during the second quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim set a $108.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.09.

NYSE:EOG traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.45. The stock had a trading volume of 388,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,929. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $133.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.11 and a 200 day moving average of $89.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

