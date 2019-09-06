Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KL. Desjardins reiterated an average rating and issued a $54.50 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial cut Kirkland Lake Gold from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank cut Kirkland Lake Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.81.

Shares of KL stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.56. 37,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,787. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.14. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of -0.10.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $281.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.55 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 34.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 682,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,402,000 after buying an additional 179,246 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,414,000 after buying an additional 67,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

