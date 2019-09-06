Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1.20, but opened at $1.17. Kirkland’s shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 354,125 shares.

The specialty retailer reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.83 million. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KIRK shares. TheStreet downgraded Kirkland’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Kirkland’s from $1.80 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Sidoti set a $5.00 price objective on Kirkland’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

In related news, Director Charles Pleas III bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 112,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Woodward bought 42,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $101,286.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 167,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,371.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the second quarter valued at $254,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the second quarter valued at $138,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 4.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 335,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 14,357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kirkland’s by 437.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 410,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kirkland’s by 74.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 18,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $21.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

