KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KKR. ValuEngine lowered KKR & Co Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered KKR & Co Inc from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup set a $34.00 price target on KKR & Co Inc and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.93.

Shares of KKR opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. KKR & Co Inc has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average is $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.66.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,619,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 73,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,698.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $279,255,192.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter worth $1,779,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

