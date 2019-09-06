KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 1,541.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 390.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

KKR & Co Inc stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.00. 55,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,154. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. KKR & Co Inc has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average is $24.41.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.34 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KKR. Barclays began coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup set a $34.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.93.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $279,255,192.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,619,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 73,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,698.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.