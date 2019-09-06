KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Shares Up 8.1%

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.71 and last traded at $10.65, 205,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 160,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KLXE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.51 million and a PE ratio of 3.70.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.05 million. KLX Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. KLX Energy Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KLX Energy Services news, VP Gary J. Roberts acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $96,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas P. Mccaffrey acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $908,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 230,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,817 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLXE. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 15.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

