Korea Investment CORP Acquires 149,700 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 842,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Williams Companies worth $23,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 20,634,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $578,589,000 after purchasing an additional 280,500 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,402,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $585,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,722,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,854,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,629,000 after acquiring an additional 281,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 14,790,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $414,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.51.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.07. 8,351,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,493,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.56. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.99.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.41%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,933.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Chandler acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.24 per share, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 63,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,328.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,028,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

