Korea Investment CORP Acquires 39,400 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 352,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $20,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,780,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,685,715,000 after acquiring an additional 666,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,037,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,373,420,000 after purchasing an additional 918,607 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,770,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,256,000 after purchasing an additional 863,010 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,865,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,890,000 after purchasing an additional 130,963 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,369,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,829,000 after purchasing an additional 174,683 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XEL traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,204,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,575. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $66.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.49.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%.

In related news, CFO Robert Frenzel sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $257,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $2,990,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,416,036.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,908,740 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

