Korea Investment CORP Acquires New Shares in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 647,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,143,000. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of Corteva as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,124,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $629,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,559,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $709,000. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel bought 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $551,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,590. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Corteva from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,583. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45. Corteva has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Corteva’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.