Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 21.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $33,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.25, for a total value of $298,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,659.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total transaction of $10,437,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,434.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,180 shares of company stock worth $13,192,499 in the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $205.33. The stock had a trading volume of 871,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,928. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.09. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.77 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

