Korea Investment CORP Buys 198,000 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,472,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Kinder Morgan worth $30,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baugh & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 189,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 46,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $7,980,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 241,579,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,510,945.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deborah Macdonald acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,830.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 705,000 shares of company stock worth $14,007,550. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Scotia Howard Weill started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.91.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,868,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,363,364. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.82. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.36%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

